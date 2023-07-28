UPSSSC VDO Result 2023: Direct Link to Download Re Exam PDF on upsssc.gov.in

UP VDO Result 2023: UPSSSC will release the re exam result Village Development Officer posts on upsssc.gov.in. Check Direct Download Link for UPSSSC VDO Result, Cutoff Marks, Steps to Download Results and Other Details.

UPSSSC VDO Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon release results of the Village Development Officers or Gram Panchayat Adhikari. Candidates can download UPSSSC VDO Result, once released, from the official website of the commission i.e. upsssc.gov.in. To check your result, you will need to enter your roll number and date of birth. You can also check the result by downloading the UPSSSC VDO Result 2023 PDF from the website.

UPSSSC VDO Result Date 2023

The UPSSSC VDO Exam was conducted on 26 and 27 June 2023. The exam was conducted for the recruitment of 1468 vacancies of Gram Panchayat Adhikari and Gram Vikas Adhikari. It is expected that the result will be announced in the first or second week of August. The result link will also be provided here. Candidates can download UPSSSC VDO Result PDF from this page as well, once released.

UPSSSC VDO Result Overview 2023

UPSSSC VDO Merit List contains the names of candidates who would clear the exam. The candidates can check the details regarding the exam in the table below.

Conducting Authority Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Exam Name UPSSSC VDO Exam 2023 Exam Date 26 and 27 June 2023 Category Result Result Status To Be Release Exam Date June 26 and 27, 2023 Result Release Date Expected in August Official Website www.upsssc.gov.in

Step to download UPSSSC VDO Result Online

To download the UPSSSC VDO (Village Development Officer) result, follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Look for "Results" Section: Once you are on the UPSSSC website, search for the "Results" or "Examination Results" section. You can usually find it on the homepage or in the main menu. Find the UPSSSC VDO Result: In the Results section, check for the UPSSSC VDO result link. Click on the Result Link: Click on the UPSSSC VDO result link to access the result page. Enter Required Details: On the result page, you may be asked to enter some details to access the result. Commonly, you will need to provide your examination roll number or registration number and date of birth. Submit and View Result: After entering the details, click on the "Submit" or "View Result" button. The UPSSSC VDO result for the given examination should now be displayed on your screen. Download and Print: Once the result is displayed, you can download it in PDF format by clicking on the "Download" button, usually located on the result page. Additionally, if needed, you can also take a printout of the result for future reference.

UPSSSC VDO 2023 Expected cut-off

The cut-off marks for the UPSSSC VDO exam are expected to be around 200-205 marks. However, the exact cut-off marks will be released along with the result.The expected cut-off marks for UPSSSC VDO 2023 are as follows:

Category Expected Cut-Off Marks General 211 OBC 205 SC 185 ST 168

The process of conducting the UPSSSC VDO examination and declaring its result highlights the state's commitment to transparent and merit-based recruitment. By ensuring a fair selection process, the government strengthens the foundation of good governance in the state, which is vital for inclusive growth and social harmony.