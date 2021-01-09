UP Vidhan Parishad Mains Result 2021 Released for Various Posts @upvpsr.org, Check RO, Security Assistant and Other Posts Mains Result Download Link Here

UP Vidhan Parishad Various Vacancy Mains Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya has released the mains result of various posts including Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant & Other Vacancies. All such candidates who appeared for UP Vidhan Parishad Exam 2020-21 against the advertisement number 1/2020 can download the mains result through the official website of UPVPSR.i.e.upvpsr.org.

UP Vidhan Parishad Various Vacancy Mains Result 2021 Download link is given below. Candidates can download their result by entering their registration number/id, password on the login link. The easy steps to download the result are given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.upvpsr.org. Click on मुख्यपरीक्षा का परिणाम देखें (View Mains Examination Results) flashing on the homepage. Then, the login page will be opened. Select Post, Registration Number/User Id, Password and click on submit button. Then, the UP Vidhan Parishad Various Vacancy Mains Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download UP Vidhan Parishad Various Vacancy Mains Result 2021 and save the result for future reference.

Download UP Vidhan Parishad Various Vacancy Mains Result 2021

UP Vidhan Parishad Various Vacancy Mains Exam 2020-21 was held from 27 December to 30 December 2020 at various exam centre to recruit 73 vacancies of Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant & Others. Candidates can download UP Vidhan Parishad Various Vacancy Mains Result 2021 Directly by clicking on the above link.

