UPES concludes placement with 3000+ offers; 100% of Engineering & Computer Science students placed

Dehradun-based multi-disciplinary university, UPES, has concluded its annual placements for the academic year 2020-21 with 3000 offers. Over 800 students received more than one job offer. Overall, the placements stood at 94 % for all the schools. School of Computer Science and School of Engineering had 100 % placements. The university hosted 649 companies on campus in comparison to 561 last year in 2020.

This is the fifth year in a row for School of Computer Science to achieve 100% placements.

Students have been recruited by various industries, predominantly by research and consulting firms, IT, education and edutech sectors. Students have received job offers for core profiles and major roles like business analyst, cyber security analyst, IoT developer, quality analyst, UI/UX designers, cloud engineers, fire and safety auditor, technology analyst, risk and financial advisor, game programmers, operations and marketing head and domain-specific consultants.

Top recruiters include Indian and global corporations such as Amazon, Infosys, Cognizant, Dell, ZS Associates, Vedanta, Flipkart, Ericson, Wipro, Deloitte, EY, Maruti, LinkedIn, Genpact, Accenture, Royal Enfield, VMware, Exxon Mobil and Halliburton.

Dr. Sunil Rai, Vice-Chancellor, UPES, states, “Achieving such an impressive number of placements especially in these unprecedented times and without any delays is a true testament of our commitment towards the students and their successful future. While the placement numbers speak for themselves, the emphasis has been on providing career opportunities to the students that are closer to their core profiles, leading to more productivity, learning and joy at work.”

“Under the ‘UPES Cares’ initiative, this year we extended placement assistance even to the students who didn’t meet the eligibility criteria due to their academic grades, competency and number of attempts. Our career services team worked extra hard with these students to help them secure available opportunities,” he further added.

Preparing students to be industry-ready

Organizations around the world have revisited the drawing board to adapt to the new normal and this has had a direct impact on the hiring processes and the skill sets being sought by them. Campus hiring at UPES suggests that India Inc. requires multi-skilled professionals with cross-domain knowledge who are tech-savvy, adaptable and agile. To address these requirements, UPES puts equal emphasis on domain knowledge, technical expertise, soft skills, life skills and aptitude through on-campus trainers and experts from outside.

Overcoming the challenges thrown by the pandemic and lockdowns, over 2600 internships were arranged for the students to get real-time industry experience and put their knowledge and skills to use.

To know more visit www.upes.ac.in or apply at https://admission.upes.ac.in/apply

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by UPES University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.