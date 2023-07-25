UPES fuels groundbreaking research; earmarks ₹ 50 crore for AI Center of Excellence

With an investment of ₹ 50 crore, the university aims to foster cutting-edge research, revolutionize industries, and empower the next generation of AI pioneers.

With an investment of ₹ 50 crore, the university aims to foster cutting-edge research, revolutionize industries, and empower the next generation of AI pioneers. This state-of-the-art facility will not only serve as a hub for innovation but also offer specialized programs and training to nurture the growth of AI and Data Sciences.

Unleashing the potential of AI

The upcoming Center of Excellence at UPES is set to create an ecosystem that fosters the exploration, discovery, and implementation of AI-driven technologies. Its comprehensive approach will allow students, faculty, and researchers to work on real-world challenges and address industry pain points, making it an epicenter of innovation.

State-of-the-art infrastructure

The university’s resolute commitment to research and innovation is evident in the substantial investment made to establish an avant-garde facility. Equipped with a cluster of high-end servers, GPUs, and TPUs (Transaction Processing Units), the center will accommodate over 50 researchers working simultaneously. The top-class infrastructure will ensure that the brightest minds have the tools they need to push the boundaries of AI research.

Empowering future leaders

The Center of Excellence at UPES will focus on research and offer interdisciplinary Master's and Ph.D. programs in Data Sciences and AI. As technology evolves, the center aims to train and equip students with essential skills to thrive in the ever-changing landscape of AI. This forward-looking approach aligns with McKinsey’s recent report, which predicts that Generative AI could significantly impact global productivity and add trillions of dollars in value to the economy.

Applications in key industries

The university’s ambitious plan extends beyond research and education; it also seeks to apply AI technologies in key sectors like BFSI, Healthcare, Defence, and Manufacturing. By collaborating with these industries, the center aims to create solutions that address specific challenges and drive growth in various sectors. UPES intends to become a driving force behind AI adoption in academia, government, and industry.

Dr. Ravi S Iyer, Dean of the School of Computer Science at UPES, shares his vision for the center, “Through this Center of Excellence, we aim to contribute to fundamental research in AI and related fields, while also focusing on practical applications. We want to empower our students with hands-on experience and foster collaborations with governments and industries to accelerate the adoption of AI.”

With its bold move to establish a Center of Excellence for AI, UPES has positioned itself at the forefront of AI research and education in India. The university is poised to significantly impact the global AI landscape by investing in pioneering infrastructure and visionary leadership. As the world increasingly embraces AI technologies, initiatives like this are vital to nurturing the talent and expertise necessary to stay ahead in the race for Generative AI. The UPES Center of Excellence for AI promises to be a beacon of innovation, paving the way for a more automated and AI-driven future.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.