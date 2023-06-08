UPPCL Admit Card 2023 for Assistant Accountant and Accounts Officer Released: Download at uppcl.org

UPPCL Admit Card 2023 for Assistant Accountant and Accounts Officer has been released at uppcl.org. Check Direct Link to Download UPPCL Call Letter Here.

UPPCL Admit Card 2023 for Assistant Accountant and Accounts Officer: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) released the admit card for the post of Assistant Accountant and Accounts Officer on its official website i.e. upenergy.in. Candidates can download UPPCL Assistant Accountant Admit Card and UPPCL Accounts Officer Admit Card by visiting the website of the commission i.e. uppcl.org

UPPCL Admit Card Download Link

The admit cards are uploaded on the official website of the UPPCL. The candidates can download the admit card from this page using their login details.

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Admit Card Download Here UPPCL Accounts Officer Admit Card Download Here

How to Download UPPCL Admit Card 2023 for Assistant Accountant and Accounts Officer ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UPPCL i.e. upenergy.in

Step 2: Click ‘View/Download’ given against ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 11/VSA/2022/AA’ or ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "ACCOUNTS OFFICER" AGAINST ADVT NO. 12/VSA/2022/AO ‘

Step 3: Enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 4: Download UPPCL Call Letter

The online exam will be held in major cities of UP i.e. Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut cities etc. The question paper shall consist of 75% questions on B.E, 10% questions on GK, 10% questions on Reasoning/Aptitude, and 50% questions will be on Hindi Subject.