UPPCL ARO and AO Answer Key 2021: Submit Objection @upenergy.in

UPPCL ARO and AO Answer Key 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has uploaded the answer key for the post of Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Account Officer (AO). Candidates can download UPPCL Answer Key 2021 from the official website of UPPCL upenergy.in.

Candiates having objection, if any, can submit representation through online mode till 3rd day (total of 3 days) of start answer key link. The link for submission of Objection shall not be available there after / Candidates can submit objection up to 3 days (total 3 days) after the commencement of this link. The link to submit the objection will not be available thereafter..

UPPCL ARO Answer Key Link and UPPCL AO Answer Key Link are given below. The candidates can download UPPCL AO ARO Answer Key and submit objection through the link below:

UPPCL ARO Answer Key Download Link

UPPCL AO Answer Key Download Link

How to Download UPPCL ARO RO Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of UPPCL - upenergy.in Click on ‘View/Download’, given against ‘DOWNLOAD RESPONSE KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTION FOR THE POST OF "ACCOUNTS OFFICER " AGAINST ADVT. NO. O2/VSA/2020/AO’ OR ‘DOWNLOAD RESPONSE KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTION FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT REVIEW OFFICER" AGAINST ADVT. NO. O4/VSA/2020/ARO’ A new window will open where you are required to enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ Click on ‘Login’ Button Download UPPCL Assistant Review Officer Answer Key and UPPCL Accounts Officer Answer Key Click on "Click here to fill objection" button in the tab "Objections" to raise your objections./ Click on the "Click here to fill objection" button on the "Objections" tab to state your objections

UPPCL ARO Exam was conducted to fill 16 vacant of Samiksha Adhikari and UPPCL AO Exam for filling up 30 vacancies of Accounts Officer.