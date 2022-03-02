UPPCL Assistant Accountant Answer Key 2022 Out: Submit Objections Upto 5 March @upenergy.in

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Answer Key 2022 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited at upenergy.in. You can check the download link and submit objections before 5 March.

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the answer and objection link of the exam held for the post of Assistant Accountant (AA) on its official website upenergy.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam download UPPCL Answer Key by visiting UPPCL Assistant Accountant Answer Key Link available below:

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Answer Key Objections 2022

The candidates are also invited to submit the objection, if any, against the answer key. They can submit their Objection from 02 March 2022 at 10:00 AM to 05 March 2022 upto 11:55 PM. The link for submission of Objection shall not be available thereafter. They can click on the link above for submitting objections.

How to Download UPPCL Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of UPPCL - upenergy.in Visit ‘Vacancy/Result’ Tab Now, Click on ‘View/Download’ and ‘DOWNLOAD RESPONSE KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTION FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT" AGAINST ADVT. No. 06/VSA/2021/AA’ Enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ UPPCL AA Answer Key Click on + button in the tab ""Objections"" to raise your objection

UPPCL Accounts Assistant Result shall be prepared on the basis of objections submitted by the candiates. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online applications for recruitment of 240 for Assistant Accountant (AA), against Advt No. 06/2021.