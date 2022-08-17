UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 416 Vacancies, Check Eligibility and Other Details

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online application for the 416 Executive Assistant Posts on its official website. Check UPPCL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has published notification for the 416 posts of Executive Assistant on its official website. Candidates having Graduate in any disciplines have golden chance to apply for UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022.

The online application process for the UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022 will commence from 19 August 2022 onwards. The last date for submitting the application will be 12 September 2022 on upenergy.in.

Candidates selected finally for the Executive Assistant Post will get the Pay Matrix Level-04 Rs.27200 to Rs.86100.

Important Dates UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022:

Starting Date of Online Application - 19 August 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 12 September 2022

Vacancy Details UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022:

Executive Assistan-416

Eligibility Criteria UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Bachelor’s in any Discipline from any recognized University or Equivalent.

Minimum Computer Typewriting Speed in Hindi 30 Words Per Minute.

Check the notification link for details of the eduational qualification of the posts.

Selection Process for UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022:

Selection will be based on the performance of candidates in the Computer-Based Test and Skill Test. Computer-Based Test will consists of 04 Parts comprises 180 Objective-Type Multiple Choice Questions. The total marks for the same will be 180 and there will be a Negative Marking of 0.25 against each Incorrect / Wrong Answer.

Subject with Number of Questions for Computer-Based Test

General Studies: 25

Logical Knowledge: 45

General Hindi (Intermediate Standard): 55

General English (Intermediate Level): 55

How to Apply UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply online with the official website www.uppcl.org by clicking the Tab“Apply Online Against Advt No 09/VSA/2022 EA” For the Post of Executive Assistant.

