UPPCL Result 2022 for JE/AE Released @upenergy.in: Download PDF Here

UPPCL Result 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the selection list of the online exam conducted for Junior Engineer (JE) Trainee, Assistant Engineer (AE). Candidates who have attended the exam can download UPPCL JE Result and UPPCL AE Result from the official website i.e. upenergy.in or through UPPCL Result Link provided below:

UPPCL JE DV Round 2022

Shortlisted candidates whose roll number is available in the PDF list are required to appear for the document verification at UPPCL, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow 226008 on 06 June 2022 at the scheduled time i.e. 9 AM/11 AM/1:30 PM. The candidates should bring all the required documents at the venue mentioned in the result PDF.

UPPCL AE Interview 2022

The candidates who cleared the computer-based test will be required to appear for the interview round. The details regarding the interview will be informed later on the registered email ID and mobile number of the candidates.

How to Download UPPCL JE AE Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the UPPCL Website - upenergy.in and go to ‘Vacany/Result' section Click on ‘View/Download’ given against ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR INTERVIEW FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL/POWER, ELECTRONICS & TELE COMMUNICATION AND COMPUTER SCIENCE /IT" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 01/VSA/2022/AE/E&M’ and ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF "JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 07/VSA/2021/JE/Electrical’ Download UPPCL Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

UPPCL JE Exam wad conducted 28 March, 29 March and 30 March 2022 while UPPCL AE Exam was held on 30 March, 01 April and 02 April 2022