Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UPPCL Result 2022 for JE/AE Released @upenergy.in: Download PDF Here

UPPCL Result 2022 for the post of JE and AE has bee announced by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited @upenergy.in. Candidates can download it from here.

Updated: May 25, 2022 19:47 IST
UPPCL Result 2022
UPPCL Result 2022

UPPCL Result 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the selection list of the online exam conducted for Junior Engineer (JE) Trainee, Assistant Engineer (AE). Candidates who have attended the exam can download UPPCL JE Result and UPPCL AE Result from the official website i.e. upenergy.in or through UPPCL Result Link provided below:

UPPCL JE Result Download Link

UPPCL AE Result Download Link

UPPCL JE DV Round 2022

Shortlisted candidates whose roll number is available in the PDF list are required to appear for the document verification at UPPCL, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow 226008 on 06 June 2022 at the scheduled time i.e. 9 AM/11 AM/1:30 PM. The candidates should bring all the required documents at the venue mentioned in the result PDF.

UPPCL AE Interview 2022

The candidates who cleared the computer-based test will be required to appear for the interview round. The details regarding the interview will be informed later on the registered email ID and mobile number of the candidates.

How to Download UPPCL JE AE Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the  UPPCL Website -  upenergy.in and go to ‘Vacany/Result' section
  2. Click on ‘View/Download’ given against ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES  SHORTLISTED FOR INTERVIEW FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL/POWER, ELECTRONICS & TELE COMMUNICATION AND COMPUTER  SCIENCE /IT"  AGAINST  ADVT. NO. 01/VSA/2022/AE/E&M’ and ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF  "JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 07/VSA/2021/JE/Electrical’
  3. Download UPPCL Result PDF
  4. Check roll numbers of selected candidates

UPPCL JE Exam wad conducted 28 March, 29 March and 30 March 2022 while UPPCL AE Exam was held on 30 March, 01 April and 02 April 2022

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.