UPPSC ACF RFO 2020-21 Mains Online Form out: Apply Online @uppsc.up.nic.in for 200 Vacancies

UPPSC ACF RFO 2020-21 Mains Online Form: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC ACF RFO 2020-21 Mains Online Application Form at its website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 Prelims can now apply for mains exam on or before 22 January 2021.

UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 Prelims was conducted on 21 November 2020 at various exam centre. Around 180 candidates had declared successfully for the mains. Now all shortlisted candidates can apply online for the mains exam.

The commission has yet not announced the UPPSC PCS ACF/ RFO main exam date 2020-21 on its official website. Earlier, the UPPSC had released the UPPSC PCS main exam dates 2020-21 on 23 December 2020 on its official website. Candidates who successfully filled the UPPSC PCS 2020-21 mains application will be eligible to appear for the UPPSC PCS main exam.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 6 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 22 January 2021

Last date for submission of hard copy of application: 22 January 2020

How to apply for UPPSC ACF RFO 2020-21 Mains Exam?

Visit the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 Mains Application Form flashing on the homepage. Enter all relevant details on the login page. Pay the required fee. Save and submit the UPPSC ACF RFO 2020 Mains Online Application Form. Candidates are advised to take a copy of the application and post it along with the relevant documents to the office of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission latest by 22 January 2021.

Download UPPSC ACF RFO 2020-21 Mains Online Form Notice

Online Application Form Link