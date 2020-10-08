UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Admit Card 2020 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Link Available Here

UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Admit Card 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Mains Exam for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mains Exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, the Admit Card for the Mains Exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card with the direct link available on the official website.

In a bid to download the UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No., Date of Birth, Gender and finally the Verification Code. Once providing all the credentials, you can download your admit card for the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mains Exam.

It is noted that UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Exam will be conducted from 15-29 October 2020. Candidates who have to appear in the UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Exam can download their admit card from the link available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

