UPPSC AFC RO Mains Admit Card 2020 Released@upsssc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

UPPSC AFC RO Mains Admit Card 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Mains Exam for the posts of Assistant Forest Conservator and Range Officer on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the UPPSC Assistant Conservator exam can download their admit card from the link given on the official website of UPPSC - http://uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the short notification release by the UPPSC, the Mains exam for the Assistant Forest Conservator and Range Officer post will be conducted from 23 February 2020 to 06 March 2020. Exam will be conducted in the Lucknow in two sittings.

Candidates qualified in the Prelims written exam are able to appear in the mains exam and they can download their admit card from the official website by providing their login credentials. Candidates will have to provide their Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender with Enter Verification Code on the place given on the official website.

Candidates should note that they will have to carry the admit card during the Mains exam with their photo on appropriate place as per schedule of examination.

UPPSC AFC RO Mains Admit Card 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. http://uppsc.up.nic.in

Visit to the Important Alerts section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link-Download Admit Card for Assistant Conservator of Forest (A.C.F.) / Range Forest Officer (R.F.O.) Services Main Examination - 2018 under advt. no-[A-2/E-1/2018] given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.

Once clicking the Submit option, you will get your admit cared.

Take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for latest updates regarding the posts of Assistant Forest Conservator and Range Officer. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.