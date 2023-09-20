UPPSC APS Notification 2023 Out: Apply Online For 328 Posts on uppsc.up.nic.in

The UPPSC APS 2023 Recruitment Notification for 328 Secretary Positions is now available. On September 19, 2023, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the detailed UPPSC APS Notification PDF for the Additional Private Secretary (APS) vacancies on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is the state agency in charge of filling entry-level vacancies in the state's numerous Group A and Group B civil services. Apply latest by October 19 2023.

Eligible and interested candidates are invited to apply online for 328 Additional Private Secretary positions beginning September 19, 2023. Read the article below for more information on the UPPSC APS 2023 Exam eligibility criteria, selection process, application dates, and so on.

UPPSC APS Notification 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued an announcement for 328 Additional Private Secretary (APS) positions on its official website: uppsc.up.nic.in. The online application for the recruitment of Additional Private Secretary (UPPSC APS) began on September 19, 2023, and the deadline to apply online for UPPSC APS is October 19, 2023. Below is an overview of the the UPPSC APS examination:

Post Name Additional Private Secretary (अपर निजी सचिव) Organisation Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Advt No. A-5/E-1/2023 Vacancy 328 Category Govt Job Mode of Application Online Date of application 19th September 2023 Last date of application 19th October 2023 Educational Qualification Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University Age Limit 21 to 40 years Selection Process Written Examination, Hindi Shorthand & Typewriting and Computer Practical Exam Salary INR 47600 to 151100/- (Matrix Level-8) Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC APS Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the UPPSC APS recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 328 vacancies announced under UPPSC APS recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of UPPSC APS recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

UPPSC APS recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies are Released For UPPSC APS?

According to the UPPSC APS Notification 2023, 328 openings for Additional Private Secretary are declared this year. The entire UPPSC Private Secretary Notification has been released along with the category-wise UPPSC APS Vacancy 2023, for more information read the notification attached above.

Post Vacancy Additional Private Secretary (APS) 328

How to apply for UPPSC APS Recruitment 2023?

To apply for UPPSC APS Recruitment 2023, candidates must follow the procedures given below. The steps are as follows:

Visit the UPPSC official website at: uppsc.up.nic.in

Go to the Recruitment Section on the homepage and then click on the online application

A new page opens; click on the notification that reads ‘ADDITIONAL PRIVATE SECRETARY (U.P. SECRETARIAT) EXAMINATION AGAINST THE ADVT. NO. A-5/E-1/2023’

Enter all of your personal credentials and the verification code

Fill up your UPPSC APS 2023 application form, upload a scanned copy of your signature and photograph

Pay the required application fee

Verify all your information before submitting

Print out the form once submitted for further references

What are the application fees for UPPSC APS Application 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the UPPSC APS 2023 Exam must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:

General/OBC/EWS: INR 195/-

SC/ST: INR 95/-

PWD: INR 25/-

Eligibility criteria for UPPSC APS 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the UPPSC APS Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit MInimum age: 21 Maximum age: 40 For age relaxation read the notification Educational Qualification Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university.

Candidates must be able to type at least 80 words per minute in Hindi Shorthand and 25 words per minute in Hindi typewriting.

Candidates must have computer knowledge

What is the exam pattern of UPPSC APS 2023?

To select the eligible candidates, the Commission will conduct a written examination and a brief typing test. UPPSC APS 2023 will include three papers. Each exam is a written examination with a time limit of one hour.

The distribution of marks and time duration for each paper is shown in the table below:

Stage 1 Paper Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Paper-1 General Knowledge 50 50 1 hour Paper-2 General Hindi 50 50 1 hour Paper- 3 Computer Knowledge 50 50 1 hour Stage 2 Paper-1 Hindi shorthand - 75 1.5 Hour Paper- 2 Hindi typewriting - 25 Stage- 3 Paper-1 Computer Practical - 50 1 Hour

Selection Process For UPPSC APS

The selection of the candidates for the UPPSC APS examination will be based on three categories:

UPPSC APS Written Examination

Hindi Shorthand & Typewriting

Computer Practical Exam

What is the salary of a UPPSC APS?

According to the notification, the pay scale for Additional Private Secretary is Rs. 47600 to Rs. 151100/- as per Matrix Level-8. Additional Private Secretary is a Class-II, Non-Gazetted position with several bonuses and incentives in addition to the basic income. Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, Medical Allowance, and LTC (Leave Travel Concession) are among the additional benefits and allowances provided to APS workers.