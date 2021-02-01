UPPSC BEO 2019 Mains Result Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Block Education Officer Mains Result PDF Here

UPPSC BEO 2021 Mains Result: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC BEO 2019 result on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the UPPSC BEO 2019 Mains can download their result through the official website of UPPSC.i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC BEO 2019 Mains was held on 6 December 2021 at various exam centres. In which, a total of 4182 candidates appeared out of which 309 candidates successfully qualified. Out of the total number of passed candidates, 70 candidates are female. All such candidates can now download UPPSC BEO Mains Result by following the easy steps given below.

UPPSC had published the advertisement for the UPPSC BEO Exam 2019 Exam on 13 December 2018. Its pre exam was held on 16 October 2019. In which around 2.3 lakh candidates participated. Of these, only 4591 candidates were able to pass the pre exam and 4385 had registered for the Mains exam. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the result.

How to Download UPPSC BEO Main Result 2019?

1. Visit the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

2. Click on List of selected candidates in Block Education Officer Examination 2019 flashing on the homepage.

3. A PDF will be opened.

4. Candidates can check their result and save it for future reference.

Download UPPSC BEO Main Result 2019 Direct Link

All those who have qualified in the written exam are eligible to appear in the interview round. The date of the interview will be communicated to the candidates in due course. All candidates are advised to check their result directly by clicking on the above link.

