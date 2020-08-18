UPPSC BEO Answer Key 2020 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in: Download PDF A/B/C/D Here; Raise Objections Now

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC BEO Answer Key 2019-2020 of the Block Education Officer (BEO) Prelims exam on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019 exam on 16th August can download the official answer keys now. The Answer Key is available for all the sets A, B, C, D in PDF Download format. The BEO answer keys are provisional as of now and have been released to invite objections, if any. The last date to raise objections is 25th August 2020. Here we have shared the direct link on which candidates can download the keys. Also, check below the complete process to raise objections against the faulty answer sheets.

The UPPSC conducted the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Block Education Officer or Khand Shiksha Adhikari on 16th August in over 140 exam centres across the state. Of the total candidates who applied for the job, only 22,573 candidates appeared for the exam; 44,586 candidates skipped the exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPPSC BEO Answer Key 2020

UPPSC BEO Answer Key 2020-SET A Download Here UPPSC BEO Answer Key 2020-SET B Download Here UPPSC BEO Answer Key 2020-SET C Download Here UPPSC BEO Answer Key 2020-SET D Download Here

Let's now have a look at the process of raising objections against the provisional answer keys:

How to Raise Objections against UPPSC BEO Answer Key?

Candidates who find any faulty or wrong answer or question in the UPPSC BEO Question Paper or Answer Key, can raise objections now along with the authentic proof of the same. Only those candidates can raise objections who appeared for the exam on August 16, 2020. In order to raise objections against any incorrect answers, if any, Candidates need to send application containing following details along with proof to the UPPSC:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Exam Name

Subject

Question Booklet Series A/B/C/D

Question Number, Official UPPSC Answer, Candidate's Answer & Proof

Here is the official notice regarding the answer key:

UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019 Exam: Difficulty Level

In the UPPSC BEO Prelims 2019 exam, 120 multiple choice questions were asked. Of these 120 MCQs, 30 were from the Current Affairs and others were from History, Mathematics and Reasoning. There was negative marking of 0.33 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. The difficulty level of the question paper was Easy to Moderate.