UPPSC Block Education Officer Prelims Exam 2020 Postponed @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Update Here

UPPSC Block Education Officer Prelims Exam 2020 Postponed: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the Prelims Exam for the posts of Block Education Officer on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the UPPSC Block Education Officer Prelims Exam 2020 can check the notification available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

According to the short notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the Block Education Officer Prelims Exam 2020 which was scheduled on 22 March 2020 is postponed. Commissioned will announce the new date for Prelims exam latter.

It is noted that UPPSC was set to conduct the Prelims exam for the post of Block Education Officer (BEO) on 22 March 2020 in total 18 centres of the states including Agra, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bariely, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya , Gaziabad, Jaunpur. Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Muradabaad, Raebareli , Sitapur, Varanasi and Mathura.



Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had earlier released the notification for the recruitment of 309 for Block Education Officer Posts in the state.

You can check the short notification regarding the postponement of the BEO Prelims exam on its official website. You can check the short notification also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Short Notification regarding UPPSC Block Education Officer Prelims Exam 2020 Postponed



How to Download Short Notification UPPSC BEO Prelims Exam 2020 Postponed

Visit to the official website of UPPSC uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link- NOTICE REGARDING POSTPONED FOR B.E.O.(P) EXAM 2019 available on the home page.

A new window will be open where you will get the PDF of the short notification.

Download UPPSC BEO Prelims Exam Postponed Notification.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for latest updates regarding the Block Education Officer (BEO) recruitment process. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.