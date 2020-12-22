UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020-21: 1473 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Salary, Notification Here

UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020-21: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Lecture. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2020 on official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in from 22 December 2020 to 22 January 2020.

A total of 1473 vacancies notified out of which 991 are for Male Candidates and 482 for Female Candidates under various branches such as English, Hindi, Maths, Phyics etc.

More details on UPPSC Lecturer Vacancy such as eligibility, salary, applications are given below:

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for UPPSC Recruitment 2020: 22 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application for UPPSC Recruitment 2020: 22 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application fee: 18 January 2021

UPPSC Lecture Vacancy Details

Lecturer - 1473 Posts

Male Branch - 991 Posts

Hindi - 98

English - 100

Physics - 105

Chemistry - 106

Biology - 137

Math - 132

Sanskrit - 46

Economic - 56

Civics - 47

Geography - 60

History - 42

Sociology - 30

Education - 01

Urdu - 20

Commerce - 11

Female Branch - 482 Posts

Hindi - 21

English - 22

Physics - 57

Chemistry - 59

Biology - 91

Math - 137

Sanskrit - 13

Economic - 10

Civics - 47

Geography - 14

History - 15

Sociology - 8

Education - 04

Urdu - 05

Commerce - 01

Home Science - 10

UPPSC Lecturer Salary:

Pay Scale: 9300-34800 Grade pay 4800 level-8

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC Lecturer Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must possess Post graduate degree in respective subject from any recognized university or equivalent qualification upto the last date for receipt of On-Line application.

Age Limit:

21 years to 40 years as on 01 July 2020

Selection Process for UPPSC Lecturer Posts

The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in written examination. The exam will be conducted in two parts i.e. Prelims and Mains. On the basis of the Result of Preliminary examination thirteen times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be declared successful for the main examination.

How to Apply for UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPPSC Lecture Jobs through official website - uppsc.up.nic.in on or before 22 January 2021.

Stage 1 - On clicking "Apply", Candidate Registration will be displayed. Basic

Registration form will be displayed on clicking the 'Candidate Registration' respective to Examination. After filling the Basic Registration form, the candidates must check all the informations filled by them. If any correction/modification is required, click on "Edit" button and ensure the required corrections/ modifications. After being fully satisfied with all the informations filled, click on 'Submit button'. Consequently, the registration of first stage shall be over. Thereafter 'Print Registration Slip" shall be displayed and Print of Registration Slip must be taken by clicking on Print Registration Slip. Stage 2- After the completion of the procedure of first stage. 'Fee to be deposited [in INR]' shall be displayed with caption "Click here to proceed for payment". After clicking the above caption of "Click here to proceed for payment", home page of State Bank MOPS (Multi Option Payment System) shall be displayed comprising of 03 modes of payment viz. (i) NET BANKING (ii) CARD PAYMENTS and (iii) OTHER PAYMENT MODES. After depositing the required fee by any one of the above prescribed modes, "Payment Acknowledgement Receipt (PAR)" shall be displayed along with detail of fee deposition, the print of which must be taken by clicking on "Print Payment Receipt." Stage 3 -On completion of the procedure of second stage, click on "Proceed for final submission of application form as a result of which 'format' shall be displayed. The candidates are required to enter all the required informations in the format. The photo and signature, duly scanned shall be uploaded also. The candidate should scan his/her photograph and signature in the prescribed size (the size will be mentioned at the specified space in the On-line application). This should also be kept in notice that the photo must be latest passport size. In case the photo and signature, scanned in the prescribed size, are not uploaded, then the On-line system will not accept it. The procedure related for scanning of the photo and signature is laid down in the . After filling in all entries in the format, the candidates may click "PREVIEW" to see for themselves that all entries and informations are correctly entered and after satisfying themselves should click button to forward the same to the Commission. It is essential that the candidate should fill all informations On-line correctly according to the instructions given and click the button by the last date prescribed for submission of the application form. If the candidate does not click the button, the ON-LINE application process shall not be completed finally and the candidate shall be accountable for this. After clicking the button, the candidate may take a print of the application to preserve it with them. In the event of any discrepancy, the candidate will be required to submit the said print in the office of the Commission, otherwise his/her request shall not be entertained. : In the ON-LINE Application process, after completing the procedure of first stage, Category wise prescribed examination fee is to be deposited as per Instructions provided in second stage.

UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment Notification PDF

UPPSC Lecture Online Application Link

Exam Fee: