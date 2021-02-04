UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Released for ACF/RFO Posts @uppsc.nic.in: Check Direct Download Link Here

UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of mains exam for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) on its official website. All candidates who have to appear for the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2021 can download UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2021 from the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is set to conduct the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) mains exam from 13 to 26 February 2021. Commission has uploaded the Admit Card for the mains exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) posts on its official website.

In a bid to download the UPPSC Admit Card 2021 for mains exam candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number/Name/Date of Birth and other on its official website. Candidates should note that they will have to past their passport size photograph on the place on the Admit Card. They will have to carry the Photo ID with them as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can download their UPPSC Admit Card 2021 Released for ACF/RFO Posts from the link given on the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UPPSC Admit Card 2021 for ACF/RFO Posts





How to Download: UPPSC Admit Card 2021 for ACF/RFO Posts