UPPSC Interview Marks 2022 (Released) for Asst. Professor, Statistician and others @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Cut Off Marks

Commission has uploaded the marks for the posts including Assistant Professor Community/Anesthesiology/Pathology/Psychiatry/Blood Bank/Statistician cum Lecturer and others on its official website.

You can download the UPPSC Asst. Professor Marks/Cut Off Marks 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC Asst. Professor Marks/Cut Off Marks 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in. Go to the Information Bulletin Section on the home page. Click on the link ‘ NOTICE REGARDING MARKSHEET OF ADVT. NO. 04-2014-15 [S-8-19] & 01-2019-20 [S-8-19], [S-8-01], [S-8-02], [S-8-10], [S-8-17], [S-8-18], [S-8-21] & 01-2020-21 [S-8-01]’ on the home page. Provide your login credentials to the link available on the home page. You will get your details UPPSC Asst. Professor Marks/Cut Off Marks 2022 in a new window.

Download and save the same for future

Candidates should note that the UPPSC Asst. Professor Marks/Cut Off Marks 2022 will be available on the official website on or before 11 April 2022.