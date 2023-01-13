UPPSC Medical Officer Answer Key 2022 Out @uppsc.up.nic.in: Raise Objections, If Any Till Jan 19

Uttar Pradesh PSC has released the Answer Key for the posts of Medical Officer (Ayurveda) on its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. Download PDF here.

UPPSC Medical Officer Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Answer Key for the posts of Medical Officer (Ayurveda) on its official website. Commission has conducted the screening test for the Medical Officer (Ayurveda) post on 08 January 2023 across the state. All such candidates who have appeared in the Medical Officer (Ayurveda) exam can check their answer key from the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates can download the Medical Officer Ayurveda (Screening) Exam.-2022 from the official website under Answer Key section on the home page. Answer Key is available for all the series including Series A/B/C/D on the home page.

It is noted that UPPSC has conducted the screening test for Medical Officer Ayurveda (Screening) Exam on 08 January 2023. Candidates can download the Answer Key for all the four series and they can raise their objections, if any in prescribed format available on the official website.

Candidates can submit their objections in prescribed format with authentic proof content on or before 19 January 2023.

UPPSC Medical Officer Answer Key 2022: Process to Download