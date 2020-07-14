UPPSC PCS 2018 Revised Interview Dates Announced @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Schedule Here

UPPSC PCS 2018 Revised Interview Date: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the UPPSC PCS 2018 Revised Interview Dates on its website. Candidates who are going to appear UPPSC PCS 2018 Interview are required to check the revised schedule on the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the notice, the commission will conduct UPPSC PCS 2018 Interview from 13 August 2020 to 25 August 2020 at various exam centres. All candidates are required to fill up the admit card details and appear for the interview along with the documents on the scheduled date. If any discrepancy will be found, it will get resolve on the day of the interview. Earlier, the interview was scheduled to be held between 13 July to 7 August 2020.

UPPSC PCS 2018 Interview will be held to recruit 984 vacancies of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services General selection/ Divyanjan Backlog Recruitment-2018, commonly known as PCS-2018. The interview will be conducted in two shifts.i.e.Morning (9 AM) and Afternoon (12 PM). Around 2669 candidates will be appeared for UPPSC PCS 2018 Interview as per reports.

How to Download UPPSC PCS 2018 Interview Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on UPPSC PCS 2018 Interview Admit Card flashing on the homepage.

Enter all essential details including registration number, date of birth, gender, category and click on validate.

Then, UPPSC PCS 2018 Interview Admit Card will be displayed.

Candidates can download and save the copy of UPPSC PCS 2018 Interview Admit Card for future reference.

UPPSC PCS 2018 Revised Date

UPPSC PCS 2018 Interview Admit Card Download Link

The commission had conducted UPPSC PCS Mains 2018 from 18 October to 22 October 2019 through offline mode while the preliminary exam was conducted on 28 October 2018. The candidates can check the UPPSC PCS 2018 Interview Schedule by clicking on the above link.