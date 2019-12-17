UPPSC Answer Key 2019 for UP PCS/ACF-RFO Prelims Exam Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Raise Objections if any by 22 December

UPPSC Answer Key for UP PCS/ACF-RFO Prelims 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Answer Key for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Service (General / Special Selection) Preliminary Examination-2019 (UP PCS Prelims 2019) and Assistant Forest Guard / Regional Forest Officer Preliminary Examination 2019 (ACF-RFO Prelims 2019) on its official website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. All candidates who appeared in the exam can check all 4 sets Answer Key of General Studies Paper- I and General Studies Paper-II at the official website.

Combined State / Upper Subordinate Service (General / Special Selection) Preliminary Examination-2019 or Assistant Forest Guard / Regional Forest Officer Preliminary Examination 2019 were conducted on 15 December 2019 at various exam centres across the state. Answer Key for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019 and AFG/RFO Exams 2019 will be available till 21 December 2019. Candidates can check or download the Answer Key up to 21 December 2019 at the Official Website of UPPSC.

In case any candidate has any objection against the uploaded official Answer Keys, he or she may raise objections by sending an email to keypcsac2019@gmail.com latest by 22 December 2019. Applications received from any other mode will not be considered. Candidates are required to download the application form given on the official website.

Candidates can download or check UPPSC Combined State /Upper Subordinate Service (General / Special Selection) Preliminary Examination-2019 and Assistant Forest Guard / Regional Forest Officer Preliminary Examination 2019 Answer Key by visiting the official website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in or through the Answer Key's direct link given below.

UPPSC Answer Key for UP PCS/ACF-RFO Prelims 2019

UPPSC Answer Key 2019 Writeup (Process to Raise Objections)



How to Check UPPSC Answer Key for UP PCS Prelims & AFG/RFO Exams 2019?