UPPSC PCS 2019 Mains Revised Date Announced @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check UPPSC Exam 2020 Fresh Schedule Here

UPPSC PCS 2019 Mains Revised Date has been announced by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. According to the UPPSC Revised Calendar 2020-21, this year, the commission will conduct the exam of UPPSC PCS 2019-20 Exam on 25 August 2020 instead of 25 July 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown across India.

On the other hand, the commission has scheduled UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Exam and UPPSC ACF RFO Mains 2020 on 11 October 2020 as per latest UPPSC Revised Annual Calendar 2020. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates.

UPPSC PCS 2019 & UPPSC PCS 2020 Exam Strategy

Now, all candidates will have more time to gear up themselves for the exam. All candidates are advised to complete their preparations according to the plan strategy. Let's have a look on Exam Scheme.

Selection Criteria for UPPSC PCS Exam

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in Prelims, Mains and Interview. The candidate will be called for the further exam on the basis of his performance in prelims or mains.

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2019

The UPPSC PCS Mains Exam is held offline in a descriptive format. The exam is held in a week duration; each paper is held in a different slot. The timing of the exam intimated by the UPPSC before the exam along with the admit card. This exam will have General Hindi, Essay Writing, General Studies 1, 2, 3 and 4 and two optional subjects. Each paper will be of 3 hours.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2020

The commission conducts the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam through an offline mode. Candidates will have to mark the answers in the OMR Sheet. This paper consists of two papers. i.e. General Studies 1 & General Studies 2. Both Papers will be of 200 Marks for 2 hours respectively. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking also for answering wrong answers.

Candidates are advised to practise previous year question paper, read newspapers daily and analyse the attempted question paper.

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2019-20 Admit Card Date

Usually, the exam body releases the admit card, 1 or 2-week prior to commencement of exam. So, the commission may release the UPPSC Mains 2019 Exam Admit Card in July End or 1 week of August. Candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website or jagranjosh.com for latest updates.

UPPSC PCS 2019 Mains Revised Date

Official Website