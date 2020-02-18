UPPSC PCS Prelims Results 2019 Declared @uppcs.up.nic.in, 6320 Candidates Qualified, Check Roll Number

UPPSC PCS Prelims Results 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Result of the PCS and ACF RFO prelims examination on its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the UPPSC PCS/ACF/RO Prelims exam can check their result which is available on the official website of UPPSC - http://uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC has conducted the prelims exam for total 364 posts out of whihc 309 posts were for PCS and rest for ACF RFO. A number of candidates were appeared in the Prelims exam and not all those candidates can check their Result on the official website. A total of 6320 candidates have been qualified in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Results 2019.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Gen/SPL Rect Prelims Examination 2019) and also the Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Officer Prelims Exam 2019.

All the candidates have been qualified in the Preliminary Exam for the UPPSC PCS Prelims Results 2019 and Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Officer Prelims Exam 2019, will be called to participate in the Mains exam 2019.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Results 2019

It is to be noted that Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has already published the date for Mains exam for the Assistant Forest Conservator and Range Officer posts. The Mains exam will be conducted from 23 February 2020 to 06 March 2020 in the Lucknow in two sittings.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Results 2019 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. http://uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link-List of candidates qualified for the PCS/ACF-RFO (Mains) Examination 2019

Visible upto :16/03/2020'given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Result.

Take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for latest updates regarding the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services(Gen/SPL Rect Prelims Examination 2019) and also the Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Officer Prelims Exam 2019. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.