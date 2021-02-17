UPPSC Result 2019 for PCS Out: Download Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Selection List @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Result 2019 : Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the released the final result of PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services on its official website. Candidates can download UPPSC Result from the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Result 2019 Link is given below. The candidates can also download UPPSC PCS 2019 Result, directly, through the link below:

A total of 434 candidates are shortlisted for UPPSC PCS 2019, against 453 vacancies available for 25 Servies/Posts. VISHAL SARASWAT from Mathura has topped in the exam.

UPPSC will also upload the marks and post-wise cut-off marks on its website.

How to Download UPPSC Result 2019 ?

Go to the UPPSC official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the link “LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM-2019”, given under information bulletin of on the homepage UPPSC Result 2019 PDF File will open on your screen Check details of selected candidates Take a print out and save it for a future use

UPPSC PCS Result for written exam was declared on 24 December 2020. A total of 811 candiates were qualified for interview round. UPPSC interview 2019 for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) was conducted from January 28 to 04 February 2021