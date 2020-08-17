UPSC Calendar 2021 PDF out @upsc.gov.in, Civil Services Prelims to be conducted in June, Check Imp Exam Schedule Here

UPSC Calendar 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual exam calendar for the year 2021 on its website. All those who have registered themselves for UPSC Recruitment 2020-21 can check the schedule on the official website of UPSC or in this article.

According to the UPSC Calendar 2020-21, UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam Notification 2020 to be released on 7 October and the last date of application submission is 27 October 2020. The commission will conduct the recruitment exam for the same on 21 February 2020. Similarly, the notification for UPSC CDS (1) 2021 to be released on 28 October 2020 and the application process for the same to be continued till 17 November 2020. UPSC CDS Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 7 February 2021.

UPSC NDA & NA 1 Exam 2021 and CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021 Notification to be released in the month of December 2020. The application process for the same will be continued till one month. Willing candidates can check the UPSC Calendar 2020 in the provided link of PDF.

The commission has scheduled the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam 2020 on 8,9,10,16,17 January 2021 and Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2020 on 28 February 2021 which will be continued for 10 days till 09 March 2021.

On the other hand, The commission will release Civil Services (Prelims) 2021 Exam and UPSC IFS Exam 2020 Notification on 10 February 2021 and the application process will be continued till 2 March 2021. According to the calendar, UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 and UPSC IFS Prelims 2021 to be conducted on 27 June 2021.

Download UPSC Calendar 2021 PDF Here

Latest Government Jobs:

Indian Army TES 44 Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply Online for 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Delhi Police Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 5846 SSC Constable Exam 2020 @ssc.nic.in, 12th Pass can apply, Check Eligibility, Selection & Other Details

TNMRB Recruitment 2020: 66 Vacancies for Assistant Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @mrb.tn.gov.in

UPSC IES/ESE 2020 Notification: Apply Online for 15 Indian Economic Services @upsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern and Step Wise Application Process Here