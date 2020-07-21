UPSC IES 2020 Notification to release on 11 August, Commission to conduct economic services exam from 16 Oct

UPSC IES 2020 Exam: Union Public Service (UPSC) has released an important notice on its website regarding the release of Indian Economic Services Notification 2020. According to the notice, the commission has reconsidered its earlier decision on a specific request by the Department of Economic Affairs. The commission has decided to conduct UPSC IES 2020 Exam from 16 October 2020.

Earlier, the commission had cancelled the UPSC Indian Economic Services IES 2020 Exam due to no vacancies notified by the Department of Economic Affairs, Union Finance Ministry. Now, the commission is going to release the UPSC IES 2020 Notification tentatively on 11 August 2020 on the request of the department of economic affairs.

As per the notice released on UPSC Website, the commission will conduct UPSC IES 2020 Exam from 16 October 2020 to 18 October 2020. All those candidates who wish to appear in UPSC IES 2020 Exam this year are advised to stay tuned on upsc.gov.in for latest updates. Candidates can also check all the essential details of the notification in this article.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 11 August 2020

Last Date for submission of application: to be announced

Exam Date: 16 October to 18 October 2020

Admit Card: 15 days prior to the exam

UPSC IES 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: For applying to the post of Indian Economic Services, the candidate must have a degree from a recognized University.

Age Limit - 20 to 30 years

Download Official Notification PDF - to release on 11 August

Official Notice

How to apply for UPSC IES 2020 Exam

Interested candidates can apply for UPSC IES 2020 Exam through the online mode at upsc.gov.in from 11 August 2020. All candidates are advised to read all terms and conditions before applying to the posts. Candidates are advised to tune on jagranjosh.com for the latest update.