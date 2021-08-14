UPSC Calendar 2022 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Civil Service Engineering Services,NDA, CDS and Other Prelims and Mains Exam Dates Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the new exam calendar for the year 2022 for various exam such as Civil Service Engineering Services, NDA, CDS and Other on its website -upsc.gov.in. Details Her

UPSC Calendar 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the new exam calendar for the year 2022 on its website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are planning to appear for various exam in 2022 conducted by the commission for Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist, CISF AC(EXE) LDCE, N.D.A. & N.A, CDS,Civil Services, Indian Forest Service, IES/ISS, Combined Medical Services, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs), N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), CDS 2 etc. can check the notification date, application date and exam dates through the table below:

UPSC Exam Calendar 2021

Name of Examination Date of Notification Last Date for receipt of Applications Date of commencement of Exam Duration of Exam Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 22 September 2021 12 October 2021 20 February 2022 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 16 January 2022 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 20 February 2022 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2022 01 December 2021 21 December 2021 13 March 2022 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 13 March 2022 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2022 22 December 2021 11 January 2022 10 April 2022 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY C.D.S. Examination (I), 2022 Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 02 February 2022 22 February 2022 05 June 2022 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 through CS(P) Examination 2022 I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2022 06.04.2022 26.04.2022 24 June 2022 (FRIDAY) 3 DAYS Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2022 25 June 2022 (SATURDAY) 2 DAYS Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2022 26 June 2022 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 03 July 2022 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 06 April 2022 26 April 2022 17 July 2022 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022 20 April 2022 10 May 2022 07 August 2022 1 DAY Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 21 August 2022 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2022 18 May 2022 14 June 2022 04 September 2022 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY C.D.S. Examination (II), 2022 Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 16 September 2022 (Friday) 5 DAYS Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 09 October 2022 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 20 November 2022 (SUNDAY) 10 DAYS S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE 13 September 2022 04 October 2022 10 December 2022 (SATURDAY) 2 DAYS Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 18.12.2022 (SUNDAY) 1 DAY

As per the official notice, "the dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant. Also, Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15 &16 January, 2022. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2021 to commence on 27 February 2022 and will continue for 10 days till 08 March 2022".

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website or on our website for latest updates regarding the exam notification and dates.