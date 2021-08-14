Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSC Calendar 2022 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Civil Service Engineering Services,NDA, CDS and Other Prelims and Mains Exam Dates Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the new exam calendar for the year 2022 for various exam such as Civil Service Engineering Services, NDA, CDS and Other on its website -upsc.gov.in. Details Her

Created On: Aug 14, 2021 11:25 IST
UPSC Calendar 2022
UPSC Calendar 2022

UPSC Calendar 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the new exam calendar for the year 2022 on its website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are planning to appear for various exam in 2022 conducted by the commission for Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist, CISF AC(EXE) LDCE, N.D.A. & N.A, CDS,Civil Services, Indian Forest Service, IES/ISS, Combined Medical Services, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs), N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), CDS 2 etc. can check the notification date, application date and exam dates through the table below:

UPSC Exam Calendar 2021

Name of Examination

Date of Notification

Last Date for receipt of Applications

Date of commencement of Exam

Duration of Exam

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022

22 September 2021

12 October 2021

20 February 2022 (SUNDAY)

1 DAY

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2022

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

 

 

16 January 2022

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

 

 

20 February 2022

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2022

01 December 2021

21 December 2021

13 March 2022

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

 

 

13 March 2022

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2022

22 December 2021

11 January 2022

10 April 2022 (SUNDAY)

1 DAY

C.D.S. Examination (I), 2022

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022

02 February 2022

22 February 2022

05 June 2022 (SUNDAY)

1 DAY

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 through CS(P) Examination 2022

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2022

06.04.2022

26.04.2022

24 June 2022

(FRIDAY)

3 DAYS

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2022

 

 

25 June 2022 (SATURDAY)

2 DAYS

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2022

 

 

26 June 2022

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

 

 

03 July 2022

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022

06 April 2022

26 April 2022

17 July 2022

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022

20 April 2022

10 May 2022

07 August 2022

1 DAY

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

 

 

21 August 2022

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2022

18 May 2022

14 June 2022

04 September 2022 (SUNDAY)

1 DAY

C.D.S. Examination (II), 2022

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022

 

 

16 September 2022

(Friday)

5 DAYS

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

 

 

09 October 2022

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022

 

 

20 November 2022

(SUNDAY)

10 DAYS

S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE

13 September 2022

04 October 2022

10 December 2022

(SATURDAY)

2 DAYS

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

 

 

18.12.2022

(SUNDAY)

1 DAY

As per the official notice, "the dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant. Also,  Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15 &16 January, 2022. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2021 to commence on 27 February 2022 and will continue for 10 days till 08 March 2022".

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website or on our website for latest updates regarding the exam notification and dates.

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

4 + 7 =
Post

Comments