UPSC Calendar 2022 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Civil Service Engineering Services,NDA, CDS and Other Prelims and Mains Exam Dates Here

UPSC Calendar 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the new exam calendar for the year 2022 on its website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are planning to appear for various exam in 2022 conducted by the commission for Engineering Services, Combined Geo-Scientist, CISF AC(EXE) LDCE, N.D.A. & N.A, CDS,Civil Services, Indian Forest Service, IES/ISS, Combined Medical Services, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs), N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), CDS 2 etc. can check the notification date, application date and exam dates through the table below:
UPSC Exam Calendar 2021
|
Name of Examination
|
Date of Notification
|
Last Date for receipt of Applications
|
Date of commencement of Exam
|
Duration of Exam
|
Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022
|
22 September 2021
|
12 October 2021
|
20 February 2022 (SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2022
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
|
|
16 January 2022
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
|
|
20 February 2022
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2022
|
01 December 2021
|
21 December 2021
|
13 March 2022
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
|
|
13 March 2022
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2022
|
22 December 2021
|
11 January 2022
|
10 April 2022 (SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
C.D.S. Examination (I), 2022
|
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022
|
02 February 2022
|
22 February 2022
|
05 June 2022 (SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 through CS(P) Examination 2022
|
I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2022
|
06.04.2022
|
26.04.2022
|
24 June 2022
(FRIDAY)
|
3 DAYS
|
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2022
|
|
|
25 June 2022 (SATURDAY)
|
2 DAYS
|
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2022
|
|
|
26 June 2022
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
|
|
03 July 2022
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022
|
06 April 2022
|
26 April 2022
|
17 July 2022
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022
|
20 April 2022
|
10 May 2022
|
07 August 2022
|
1 DAY
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
|
|
21 August 2022
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2022
|
18 May 2022
|
14 June 2022
|
04 September 2022 (SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
C.D.S. Examination (II), 2022
|
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022
|
|
|
16 September 2022
(Friday)
|
5 DAYS
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
|
|
09 October 2022
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
|
Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022
|
|
|
20 November 2022
(SUNDAY)
|
10 DAYS
|
S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|
13 September 2022
|
04 October 2022
|
10 December 2022
(SATURDAY)
|
2 DAYS
|
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|
|
|
18.12.2022
(SUNDAY)
|
1 DAY
As per the official notice, "the dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant. Also, Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15 &16 January, 2022. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2021 to commence on 27 February 2022 and will continue for 10 days till 08 March 2022".
Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website or on our website for latest updates regarding the exam notification and dates.