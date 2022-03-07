UPSC CAPF AC Answer Key 2022 (Out) @upsc.gov.in, Download PDF Link Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Answer Key for the CAPF AC exam on its official website @upsc.gov.in. Check how to download UPSC CAPF AC Answer Key 2022 PDF Link below here.

UPSC CAPF AC Answer Key 2022 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an answer key for recruitment to the Assistant Commandant (CAPF (AC)) on its website. All candidates who appeared in the UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2020 can download their answer keys through the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF AC Exam is scheduled to be held on 8th August 2021 at various exam centres. Candidates can download the answer keys followed by the easy steps.

UPSC CAPF AC Answer Key 2022 Download Link

How to Download UPSC CAPF Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official site of the Union Public Service Commission. i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Click on the 'Answer Keys' section.

It will be redirected to the new page.

Click on the link that reads 'CAPF Answer Key 2022 PDF'Download Link.

A PDF will be opened.

Download UPSC CAPF AC Answer Key 2022 PDF and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 159 vacancies of Assistant Commandant (CAPF (AC)). Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Written Exam, Physical Standards/ Physical Efficiency Tests, Interview/ Personality Tests, Final Selection/ Merit. The candidates can directly download UPSC CAPF AC Answer Key 2022 by clicking on the above link.

Read Here

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for MTS Posts @joinindianarmy.nic, 10th pass eligible

BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 6429 Vacancies for Govt Schools of Bihar @onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2022 for 301 Patwari Posts, Check Eligibility, Qualification, Salary, and Online Link Here