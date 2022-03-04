JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022 for 6429 Vacancies for Govt Schools of Bihar, Salary Rs. 35000

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is hiring 6439 Head Masters for Senior Secondary Schools. Download Notification, Check Vacancy Break Up, Salary, Eligibility, Selection Process, and How to Apply Here.

Created On: Mar 4, 2022 20:52 IST
BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022
BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022

BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022: Excellent Opportunity for the teachers seeking jobs in Bihar as Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), on 4 March 2022, has issued a latest for Head Masters. The candidates with Post Graduate Degree and Education Degree are eligible for BPSC Recruitment 2022. They can apply online from tomorrow i.e. on 5 March 2022. BPSC Head Master Application Link will close on 28 March 2022.

More than 6000 vacancies are available in Senior Secondary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar, against advertisement number 02/2022. 

Applicants who fulfill all the eligibility criteria and would submit their application as per norms will be called for a written exam of 150 marks. There will be no interview. You can check more details related to BPSC Head Master Vacancy 2022 such as category-wise vacancy, selection process, application process etc. below.

BPSC Head Master Notification

BPSC Head Master Important Dates

  1. Starting Date for BPSC  Head Master Application - 05 March 2022
  2. Last Date for BPSC Head Master Application - 28 March 2022

BPSC Head Master Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 6439

Category Vacancy Break Up
General 2571
EWS 639
OBC 769
EBC 1157
BC Female 192
SC 1027
ST 66

BPSC Head Master Salary:

Rs. 35000

How to Apply for BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022 ?

  • Visit the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • On the homepage, you will find the online application link
  • Click on the link
  • Provide your details and submit the application
  • Take a print out of the application

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC Head Master

Educational Qualification:

  • The candidate should be citizen of India and a resident of Bihar State.
  • Must be post-graduate from recognized university with at least 50% marks.
  • B.Ed/B.A.Ed./B.Sc. Ed. From recogrized institution.
  • Qualified in the 'Teacher Eligibility Test' conducted for teachers appointed on or after 2012.

BPSC Head Master Age Limit:

31 to 47 years

Selection Process for BPSC Head Master  Posts

  • Selection will be done on the basis of a written exam only. A merit list shall be prepared on the basis of highest scores obtained.
  • No interview will be conducted

BPSC Head Master Exam Pattern

There will be objective type questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Negative Marking
General Studies 100 100 2 hours 0.25 Marks
Questions related to B.Ed 50 50

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.