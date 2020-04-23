UPSC CAPF AC Notification 2020 Postponed due to COVID-19: Check Recruitment Details & Exam Date

Union Public Service Commission has postponed the release of UPSC CAPF (AC) Notification 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) was scheduled to release on April 22, 2020. However, the schedule has now been deferred. The UPSC CAPF Recruitment is carried out every year to fill vacancies in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Check below the Central Armed Police Forces (AC) Exam Date 2020, Schedule and the complete selection process for the recruitment of candidates.

As per the UPSC Exam Calendar 2020, the UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on 9 August 2020. The exam is held in written mode and the questions are asked in objective multiple choice questions format as well as in descriptive format. As per the UPSC official website upsc.gov.in, there is no change in the exam date and schedule as of now. However, if there may be any change, the UPSC will notify it on the website. It is recommended that the candidates should frequently visit the UPSC website to be updated about the exam details. Moreover, the direct link is provided below wherein you can get all updates about the UPSC CAPF Exam 2020.

Let's have a look at the already notified exam dates of the UPSC CAPF (AC) Exam 2020:

UPSC CAPF (AC) Exam Dates 2020

Event Date Release of UPSC CAPF Notification 2020 22 April 2020 (Postponed) Start Date of Online Application Process 22 April 2020 (Postponed) Last Date of Application Process 12 May 2020 (Postponed) CAPF Exam Date 2020 9 August 2020 (Sunday)

UPSC CAPF (AC) Selection Process 2020

Candidates' recruitment into the armed forces through the CAPF AC Exam is decided on the basis of their performance in three successive stages. These selection stages or phases are:

Written Exam

Physical Efficiency and Medical Standards Tests

Interview/personality Test

The final selection or the recruitment of candidate is made on the basis of the Merit List prepared on the basis of criteria set by the UPSC.

UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2020

In the written exam, candidates are asked questions from two sections - General Ability and Intelligence (Paper 1) and General Studies, Essay and Comprehension (Paper 2). Paper 1 is objective in nature and Paper 2 is descriptive in nature.

Paper Paper 1 Paper 2 Name General Ability and Intelligence General Studies, Essay and Comprehension Total Questions 200 (Objective) 6 (Descriptive) Total Marks 250 200 Duration 2 hours 3 hours

