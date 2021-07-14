UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2021 for AC Out @upsc.gov.in: Check Download Link, Exam Pattern Here

UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2021 has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its website - upsc.gov.in

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the written exam for the post of Assistant Commandant(AC) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on 08 August 2021 for which the admit card are released on the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in on 14 July 2021. Candidates can download UPSC Admit Card from the official website of UPSC Online - upsconline.nic.in. For the convenience of the candidates we have also provide the UPSC CAPF Admit Card Link in this article.

The candidates who are appearing in UPSC CAPF Exam 2021 can download UPSC AC Admit Card through the link given below:

UPSC CAPF Admit Card Download Link

UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper-I is a qualifying in nature for Paper 2

Name of the Paper Question Type Marks Time Paper 1 - General Ability & Intelligence Multiple Choice Questions 250 2 Hours Paper 2 - General Studies, Essay & Comprehension Descriptive Type Questions 200 3 Hours

There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks in Paper 1.

Those who qualify in the written exam will called for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.

UPSC had invited online application for filling up 159 Assistant Commandants (AC) Posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) from 15 April to 05 May 2021.

How to Download UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link - e - Admit Card: ‘Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021’ given under ‘What’s New’ Section

Now, click on ‘Click here’

It will redirect your to a new page, Read the important instructions and click on ‘Yes’ tab given at the below

Enter either your ‘Registration Number’ or ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Click on ‘Submit Button’

Download UPSC CAPF Admit Card

In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card , may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - soe23-upsc@gov.in