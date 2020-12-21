UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam Concludes Successfully: Check Expected Cut Off Marks & Previous Year Cut Off

UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam was conducted successfully on 20th December for recruitment of 209 vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to the post of Assistant Commandant (AC). The exam was conducted in written mode and consisted of questions from General Ability & Intelligence (Paper 1) and General Studies, Essay & Comprehension (Paper 2). Here in this article, we have guesstimated the Cut Off Marks of UPSC CAPF 2020 Written Exam on the basis of the difficulty level of the questions asked in both the papers. Also, check here the official previous year's cut off marks of the UPSC CAPF (AC) examination.

UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam was held to fill vacancies in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo‐Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The exam was held across India in various Exam Centres amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. The questions asked in the UPSC CAPF exam were of Moderate to Difficult level. In Paper 1, a total of 125 multiple choice questions (MCQ) were asked, wherein, each question was of 2 marks. There is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks in Paper 1. On the other hand, Paper 2 was descriptive in nature and contained questions from General Studies, Essay & Comprehension.

Let's now have a look at the expected cut off marks for the UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 exam below:

Factors affecting the UPSC CAPF Cut Off 2020

The UPSC CAPF cut off marks are decided by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the basis of following factors:

- Total Number of vacancies

- Number of applicants

-Total Number of candidates who appeared for the exam

- Difficulty level of written exam

- Previous Year Cut-off Trends

- Reservation Norms

Expected Cut-Off for UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam

Candidates who will be able to obtain the cut off marks in the UPSC CAPF written exam will get shortlisted for the Physical & Medical Standards Test. Have a look at the expected Cut-Off for UPSC CAPF 2020 Written Exam:

Category Expected Cut Off Marks (Out of 450 - Paper I + II) General 170-185 OBC 160-175 SC 150-165 ST 140-155 Ex-Servicemen 60-75

UPSC CAPF Previous Year Cut-Off Marks of 2018 & 2017

Category UPSC CAPF Cut Off 2018 UPSC CAPF Cut Off 2017 Paper I (Out of 250) Paper I + II (Out of 450) Paper I (Out of 250) Paper I + II (Out of 450) General 95.04 166* 123.65 206* OBC 93.66 163* 123.65 206* SC 78.51 142* 111.55 189* ST 76.45 136* 109.54 189* Ex-S 25.48 58# 38.31 84#

*Subject to minimum of 25% (50 Marks) in Paper-II

# Subject to minimum of 15% (30 Marks) in Paper-II

Watch this space to get latest updates on the release of official cut off marks of the UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 exam.