UPSC CAPF Result 2019: UPSC CAPF Exam Result (Out) at upsc.gov.in; Check Direct Link Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination 2019 result on its official website-upsc.gov.in. Check direct link here.

UPSC CAPF (AC) Result 2019 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs)Examination, 2019 result on its official website. Commission had conducted the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) -Assistant Commandants Written Exam 2019 on 18th August 2019. Interviews/Personality Test was held from 2nd November to 27th November 2020.

All those candidates appeared in the various round of the selection process for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019 can download the result from the official website-upsc.gov.in.

You can download the UPSC CAPF (AC) Result 2019 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: UPSC CAPF (AC) Result 2019





As per the short notice released, result is based on the performance for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

How to Download: UPSC CAPF Result 2019