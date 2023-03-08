UPSC CDS 1 2022 Scorecard out, Check Final Marks For Non Qualified Candidates, Download PDF Here

UPSC has released Scorecard of Combined Defence Service 1 2022-23. Check Here Marks For Non Qualified Candidates. Get Here Direct Link to Download PDF Of Marks.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Scorecard Released: The Union Public Service Commission has released the Scorecard Containing List of marks of Non Qualified Candidates who appeared for UPSC Combined Defence Service Exam (UPSC CDS 1 2022 Scorecard) . The commission has released a list of marks of over 1300 candidates. In the list of marks of candidates released by the commission, marks of both candidates OTA and Non OTA are given. The Final Result of the Combined Defence Services Examination –(I), 2022 for IMA, INA & AFA course has been declared on 21 November 2022 and for OTA (Men & Women) course has been declared on 12 January 2023. Candidates can check their Total Marks in the list. The list can be downloaded from the official website of UPSC at- UPSC .gov.in

Candidates can download the UPSC CDS 1 Scorecard by following the steps given below

Step1 : Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission at- https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the What's New Section on the Homepage.

Step 3: Click on the Flashing link titled- “Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022-Public Disclosure of marks and other details of non-recommended willing candidates”

Step 4: After clicking the link a PDF list of Final Marks will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your Name, Roll no. and Final Marks in the list.

Candidates can also download the list of final marks from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download the PDF of UPSC CDS 1 2022 Scorecard

The scores and other details of the non-qualified candidates of IMA, INA, & AFA who opted for disclosure of their details under the Disclosure Scheme are given in Annexure-I (Scores out of total 600 Marks) and non-qualified candidates of Officers Training Academy (OTA) at Annexure-II (Scores out of total 400 Marks) in the marks PDF.