UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2023 Soon @upsc.gov.in: Check Release Date & Other Details Here

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2023 Update : Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the CDS 1 Admit Card on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the UPSC Combined Defence Service (CDS 1) exam on 16 April 2023 across the country. Candidates applied successfully for the UPSC Combined Defence Service (CDS 1) exam will be able to download their Admit Card once the link is available on the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS Admit Card 2023 Notice

According to the notice released earlier, the CDS 1 hall will tentatively be released by the Commission at the end of March 2023.

To download the UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2023, candidates will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the home page. Candidates will have to produce their Admit Card during the written exam for the UPSC CDS exam with the essential documents/photo ID, as mentioned in the notification.

You will get all the details regarding the exam venue and others on the Admit card downloaded from the official website. If you find any discrepancies on your Admit Card you are advised to report to the concerned authority as soon as possible so that it can be rectified.

It is noted UPSC will be conducting the CDS exam on16th April 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The exam shall be held in offline mode. A total of 341 vacancies will be filled through the CDS 1 exam.

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Admit Card Release Date

Organization Union Public Service Commission (UP Post Name Combined Defence Service (CDS 1) Number of Posts 341 Category Govt Jobs Exam Date 16 April 2023 Admit Card Status Soon Official Website upsc.gov.in.



You can download the UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below, once the link becomes active.

How to Download UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2023?