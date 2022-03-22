UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2022 (Released) @upsc.gov.in, Check Download Link, Cut Off, Merit List Here

UPSC has released the list of candidates for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021 on its official website-upsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2022 : Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the list of candidates for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021 on its official website. Commission has uploaded the PDF containing the roll number of all the successfully qualified candidates for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021.

All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination can check their Roll Number in the PDF available on the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

UPSC has uploaded the list of selected candidates in order of merit, in respect of 169 candidates who have finally qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021 conducted earlier by the Commission. Interviews were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for the qualified candidates.

You can download the UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of UPSC Click on ‘Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021 (OTA)’ Download UPSC Civil Service Mains Result Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021 (OTA) PDF Check Roll Numbers of selected candidates.

Candidates should note that the marks obtained by them in the various round of examination will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website.

You can download directly the UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2022 from the link given below.