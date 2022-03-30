JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

UPSC CDS 1 Marks 2021 Released on upsc.gov.in, Check Final Marks of Recommended Candidates Here

UPSC CDS 1 Marks 2021 has been released by Union Public Service Commission on its website.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Check Marks of Recommended Candidates Here. 

Created On: Mar 30, 2022 14:23 IST
UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today released the marks of recommended candidates for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021 on its official website. All those who appeared in the UPSC CDS 1 Mains Exam can download the PDF of recommended candidates from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. 

On 22 March 2022, the commission has already announced the final results for admission to - the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for the 115th Short Service Commission Course (NT) for men and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 29th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) course. The course will be starting in April 2022. Now, the candidates can check their finals marks followed by the easy steps given below. The availability of UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2021 will be available for 30 days (30 April 2022) from the release of marks on the official website.

How to Download UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2022' flashing on the homepage. 
  3. It will redirect you to a new page.
  4. Now, check your marks and save the UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2022 PDF for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2022 PDF

 

FAQ

How many candidates have been recommended for UPSC CDS Recruitment 2022?

169.

How can I Download UPSC CDS 1 Marks 2021?

Candidates can download UPSC CDS 1 Marks 2021 followed by the easy steps given in the above article.

Is UPSC CDS 1 Marks 2021 Released?

Yes.

