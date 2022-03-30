UPSC CDS 1 Marks 2021 Released on upsc.gov.in, Check Final Marks of Recommended Candidates Here

UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today released the marks of recommended candidates for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021 on its official website. All those who appeared in the UPSC CDS 1 Mains Exam can download the PDF of recommended candidates from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

On 22 March 2022, the commission has already announced the final results for admission to - the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for the 115th Short Service Commission Course (NT) for men and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 29th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) course. The course will be starting in April 2022. Now, the candidates can check their finals marks followed by the easy steps given below. The availability of UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2021 will be available for 30 days (30 April 2022) from the release of marks on the official website.

How to Download UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2022?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2022' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Now, check your marks and save the UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2022 PDF for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSC CDS 1 Final Marks 2022 PDF