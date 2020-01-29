UPSC CDS 1 Result 2020 out @upsc.gov.in, Check UPSC CDS 1 OTA Result Link and other details here

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently declared Combined Defence Services 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared for UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2020 for Officers Training Academy (OTA) can check their result on the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

As per the result, a total of 267 (176*+91^) candidates have finally qualified in UPSC CDS 1 2020. The short service commission will start the course in April 2020. Candidates can check UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2020 Result through official website of UPSC by following the steps given below.

Go to the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS 1 2020 Result flashing on homepage.

A PDF will open containing roll numbers of selected candidates.

Candidates can download UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2020 Result PDF and Save it for future reference.

Download UPSC CDS 1 2020 Result



Candidates should note that the commission will release the UPSC CDS 1 2020 Marks within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days. Candidates can directly download UPSC CDS 1 2020 Result by clicking on the above link.

