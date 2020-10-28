Study at Home
UPSC CDS 2021 Registration begins @upsc.gov.in for 345 Vacancies: Get Direct Link to Apply Online; Download Notification PDF

UPSC CDS 2021 Notification has been released @upsc.gov.in to fill 345 vacancies in Combined Defence Services (CDS). Apply online now on direct link here for UPSC CDS 1 2021 exam. Check UPSC CDS application process, important dates and notification PDF download link.

Oct 28, 2020 14:11 IST
UPSC CDS 2021
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS Notification 2021 on its official website upsc.gov.in for admission to courses of Combined Defence Services (CDS) including Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA). The UPSC has notified a total of 345 vacancies under the UPSC CDS (I) 2021. The online registration and application process has begun already @upsconline.nic.in for UPSC CDS 2021 examination. Candidates who want to appear for the CDS exam in the year 2021 can apply online now on the direct link mentioned below. Also, download the UPSC CDS Notification 2021 in PDF file format.

Download PDF UPSC CDS Notification 2021

The UPSC CDS Application process will go on till 17th November 2020. Candidates can withdraw their applications during 24th November to 30th November 2020. The UPSC CDS exam will be conducted on 7th February 2021. The admit card for the UPSC CDS 2021 exam will be released three weeks before the examination. Have a look at these important dates below:

UPSC CDS 2021: Important Dates

Release of UPSC CDS (I) 2021 Notification

28th October 2020

Start of Online Application Process

28th October 2020

Last date of Online Application Process

17th November 2020

Withdrawal of application form

24th November to 30th November 2020 

UPSC CDS 2021 Exam Date

7th February 2021

Release of UPSC CDS Admit Card

3 Weeks before exam date

UPSC CDS Application Process 2021

 Step 1 - Click Here on Direct Link

Step 2 - Click on Registration Part I link

Step 3 - Enter required details and generate Registration ID

Step 4 - Complete Registration Part II by filling the application form

Step 5 - Upload scanned images of Photograph & Signature ( In .jpg format of minimum 20 KB and maximum 300 KB)

Step 6 - Select Exam Centre

Step 7 - Pay Application Fees (Female/SC/ST - No Fee; GEN/EWS/OBC- Rs 200) 

UPSC CDS 2021: Vacancy & Course Details

A total of 345 vacancies will be filled in IMA, INA, OTA and AFA through the UPSC CDS Exam 2021. Have a look at these vacancy details for each course below:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun  - 100 Vacancies

(152 (DE) Course commencing in January, 2022)

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala - 26 Vacancies

(Course commencing in January, 2022 for Executive (General Service)/Hydro)

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) - 32 Vacancies

(Training Course commencing in January, 2022)

Officers Training Academy, Chennai - 170 Vacancies

(115th SSC (Men) (UPSC) Course commencing in April 2022)

Officers Training Academy, Chennai - 17 Vacancies

(29th SSC Women (UPSC) Course commencing in April 2022)

Total Vacancies - 345

For updates on UPSC CDS 2020 Exam, Click Here

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

