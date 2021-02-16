UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2021 Out @upsc.gov.in, Download CISF AC Exe Limited Call Letter here

UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2021 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in CISF AC Exe Exam 2021 can now download the call letter through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The facility for downloading CISF AC Exe Limited Call Letter 2021 will be available from 16 February 2021 to 14 March 2021. The candidates can download UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter the registration, date of birth, random image and submit button. The UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2021 will be displayed. Download UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2021

Candidates are required to bring the hard copy of the UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2021 along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, in each session to secure admission to Exam Hall. The E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Central Industrial Security Force AC (Exe) LDC Exam, 2021.

All candidates are required to enter into the Exam before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:20 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01.50 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry. Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/ costly items and bags to the Examination Venue, as safekeeping of the same cannot be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.