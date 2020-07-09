UPSC Civil Service 2019-20 Medical Exam Date Released @upsc.gov.in, UPSC IAS Medical Exam from 21 July

UPSC Civil Service 2019-20 Medical Exam Date: Union Public Service Commission has released the medical exam date for Civil Service 2019. UPSC Civil Service Medical Exam will be held from 21 July and will continue till 04 August 2020. The candidates who are qualified in UPSC Civil Service Interview Round can appear for medical exam on scheduled date and time.

UPSC Civil Service Medical Exam Date PDF Link is also given below. Candidates can check the medical exam date given against the roll number of the candidates.

Download UPSC Civil Service Medical Exam Date

UPSC has shortlisted a total of 642 candidates to appear for IAS Medical Round. UPSC IAS Medical is schduled on 21 July, 22 July, 23 July, 24 July, 25 July, 27 July, 28 July 29 July, 30 July, 31 July, 03 August and 04 August 2020.

How to Download UPSC Civil Service Medical Exam List ?

Visit the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in Click on ' Schedule of Medical Examination of the Candidates of Civil Services Examination-2019 ' flashing under What's New Section appearing on the homepage A new window will open where you need to click on the PDF link UPSC Civil Service Medical PDF will open, check your medical exam date Download UPSC IAS Medical Exam PDF for future use

UPSC Civil Service Interview was held on 17 to 28 February 2020 for all those candidates who were qualified in UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam which was between 20 September to 29 September 2019.The interview for remaining candidates will be held on 20 to 30 July 2020.

UPSC IAS Interview Date 2020 for Remaining Candidates

UPSC Civil Service 2019 was released in the month of February 2019. A total of 896 vacancies are available for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services (Group‘A’and Group‘B).