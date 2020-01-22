UPSC Civil Services 2019 Interview Schedule out @upsc.gov.in, Check Roll Number Wise UPSC Civil Services Interview Date 2020 Here

UPSC Civil Services 2019 Interview Schedule: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for Civil Services Recruitment 2019-20. Candidates who have qualified in UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019 can appear for interview round or personality test.

The commission has published a list of roll numbers along with the interview schedule at its website. Candidates can check interview/personality test dates for civil services at the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in or from the link provided below.

The interview/personality test for UPSC Civil Services 2019 is scheduled to be held from 17 February to 3 April 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates are advised to check the official website to get the latest updates related to UPSC Civil Services 2019 Interview.

Check UPSC Civil Services 2019 Interview Schedule Here



The commission had conducted UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019 written test between 20 to 29 September 2019 and released the results on 14 January 2020. All those who have qualified in UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019 are now eligible to appear in the interview round. The direct link for UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019 Interview is given above.

Latest Government Jobs:

HAL Recruitment 2020 Notification for PRT, TGT and Other Posts, Apply Online till January 23

SBI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 106 Specialist Officer and Clerical Cadre Posts



Sports Department, Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2020 for 05 Junior Coaches Posts

FACT Ltd. Recruitment 2020: 81 Vacancies for Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts

Revenue Department Recruitment 2020 for 05 Clerk and Canteen Attendant Posts



ICSI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 14 Joint Director and Executive Posts



HPPSC Combined Competitive Exam 2019 Recruitment Notification Released for 26 Vacancies @hppsc.hp.gov.in

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Pharmacist, OT Assistant and Other Posts



Gujarat Vidyapith Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply for 24 Section Officer, Assistant & Other Posts

APSSB Recruitment 2020: 944 Vacancies for GD Constable, Head Constable, Forester and Other Posts, Apply @apssb.in, 10th Pass Eligible



