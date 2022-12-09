UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains DAF II 2022 Schedule Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF)- II for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 on its official website-upsconline.nic.in. Check download link.

UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains DAF II 2022 Update
UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains DAF II 2022 Update: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF)- II for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 on its official website. All those candidates who qualified  in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 can fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF)- II on upsc.gov.in. 

Candidates who qualify Civil Services (Main) Examination for the Personality Test should note that they will have to fill up Detailed Application Form (DAF)-II in online mode through the official website. 

You can download the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains DAF II 2022 Update directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains DAF II 2022 Update

Direct Link To Download: UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains DAF II 2022 Notice


Important Dates: 
Date of starting for filling online DAF-II : 08.12.2022
Date of closure for filling online DAF-II: 14.12.2022 

Candidates should note that The they can apply online through the Commission’s website (www.upsc.gov.in) by filling the Detailed Application Form - II (DAF – II) and will have to upload the scanned copies of the required document so that DAF - II is submitted within time. 


Candidates who qualify for Personality Test/Interview on the basis of Result of Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 are required to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone/State Cadre (for IAS/IPS) through online Detailed Application Form - II. 

You can download the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains DAF II 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains DAF II 2022 Update

  1. Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification that reads 'Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 [ DAF-II ]' flashing on the homepage.
  3. It will redirect you to a new page where you will have to 'Click Here for login'.
  4. Provide your login credentials including  password and captcha.

