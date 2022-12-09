UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains DAF II 2022 Schedule Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF)- II for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 on its official website-upsconline.nic.in. Check download link.

UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains DAF II 2022 Update: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF)- II for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 on its official website. All those candidates who qualified in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 can fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF)- II on upsc.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Date of starting for filling online DAF-II : 08.12.2022

Date of closure for filling online DAF-II: 14.12.2022

Candidates should note that The they can apply online through the Commission’s website (www.upsc.gov.in) by filling the Detailed Application Form - II (DAF – II) and will have to upload the scanned copies of the required document so that DAF - II is submitted within time.



Candidates who qualify for Personality Test/Interview on the basis of Result of Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 are required to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone/State Cadre (for IAS/IPS) through online Detailed Application Form - II.

You can download the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains DAF II 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Mains DAF II 2022 Update