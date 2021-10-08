UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Important Instructions, Guidelines & COVID-19 Norms to be Followed on 10th October

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Listed below are the Important Instructions and Guidelines to be followed by UPSC CSE 2021 candidates for COVID-19 at the UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam centre on October 10, 2021. Download the UPSC 2021 Prelims Admit Card f rom here as well.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 is to be conducted in two days now. The UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam is scheduled on 10th October 2021 and the candidates who wish to appear in the exam can download the UPSC Prelims 2021 Admit Card from the link shared here. The exam is being conducted during the COVID-19 Pandemic, thus there are a set of instructions to be followed by all the candidates. UPSC has issued an advisory to all the candidates along with their admit cards.

Study the important instructions and guidelines to be followed during UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 at the respective venues of the examination by all candidates.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Important Instructions and COVID-19 Guidelines

The candidates must reach their exam venue at least 30 minutes prior to the exam. All candidates must wear a mask at all times without which they may not be allowed to enter the examination venue or appear in the exam. The candidates would be asked to remove their masks only and only during the time of verification process and have to put it on thereafter during the exam as well. All candidates may carry a sanitizer bottle which MUST be transparent to ensure no malpractices are being followed. The students appearing can carry their water bottles as it may not be safe to drink water outside during the time of pandemic The candidates will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones (even if switched off) inside the venue. They must also be at no time in possession of a smart watch, any device that may be categorized as a communication device or even a piece of paper other than their admit cards during the exam. Candidates need to carry their admit cards copy and in case their photograph is blurred or not visible, they need to carry two passport size photographs as well to the venue. The candidates are advised to maintain social distancing at all times even during the exam. The classrooms would be set up in such a way that the candidates would not face any social distancing issues. The venue would be closed 10 minutes prior to the exam, thus all the candidates must settle inside their respective exam halls by then. The candidates MUST carry a Black Ball Point Pen as any answer registered apart from that pen would not be evaluated.

The rest of the guidelines shared by the Union Public Service Commission include, the candidates not being allowed to carry any valuables during the exam and not tending towards any malpractice. All candidates have been asked to carry their identity cards and wear a normal analogue watch if they wish to.

In case you are appearing for the exam on 10th October 2021, go through the following:

The candidates can check the rest of the details from the official website of UPSC. The exam is in two days, so Jagran Josh wishes all the candidates - 'All the Best'.