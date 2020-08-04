UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019: Pradeep Singh, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma Topped in IAS 2019 Finals, Download UPSC Result 2019 List Here

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 has been announced on 4 August 2020. According to UPSC IAS 2019 Result, Pradeep Singh, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have Topped in IAS Exam 2020. The result is released on the basis of written test and personality test. Candidates appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website of UPSC.

The commission has yet not released the UPSC CSE 2020 Marks at its website. According to the notification released by the commission, the UPSC CSE 2019 Marks will be released within 15 days after the declaration of the result. Candidates can go through the result list by scrolling down.

As per UPSC Civil Services Result 2019, a total of 829 candidates have been recommended for the appointment on the basis written test and personality test. Out of 829 candidates, 304 are of General Category, 78 are for EWS, 251 are of OBC, 129 are of SC and 67 are of 129 Category. Candidates can check UPSC Civil Services Result 2019 by following the guidelines below.

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 PDF and save for future reference.

The commission had conducted UPSC Civil Services 2019 Written Test in September 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test held in February-August, 2020 for recruitment to the posts in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. Candidates can check UPSC 2019 CSE Result Directly by clicking on the below link. All candidates are advised to stay tuned on upsc.gov.in for latest updates.

Candidates can contact the faciliation centre regarding any query related to the exam/recruitment/result on working days between 10:00 AM to 5.00 PM in person or over telephone nos. 011- 23385271/23381125/23098543.