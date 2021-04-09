UPSC CMS 2019 Marks Released @upsc.gov.in, Download CMS Marks for Non Recommended candidates

UPSC CMS 2019 Marks: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the scores and other details of the willing non recommended candidates of the combined medical services exam - 2019. All such candidates who appeared in the UPSC CMS 2019 Exam can download the scores through the official website of UPSC.I.e.upsc.gov.in.

The commission had declared the Final Results of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019 on 27 December 2019 and the Reserve List of this Examination released on 15 March 2021. The scores (out of total of 600 marks) and other details of the 726 non-recommended candidates of this Examination, who appeared in the Interview and opted for disclosure of their details under this Disclosure Scheme have been uploaded on upsc.gov.in.

How and Where to Download UPC CMS 2019 Marks?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on Public Disclosure of marks and other details of non-recommended willing candidates flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Click on the PDF link. UPC CMS 2019 Marks will be displayed. Download UPC CMS 2019 Marks PDF and Save it for future reference.

Download UPC CMS 2019 Marks PDF

Official Website

Check Reserve List