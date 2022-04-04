UPSC CMS 2022 Notification to release on 6 April, Check Eligibility, Salary & Dates Here

UPSC CMS 2022 Notification to be released on 6 April on upsc.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, selection criteria, and other details here.

UPSC CMS Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to release the notification for Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2022 on 6 April 2022 as per schedule. The CMS 2022 online application will be available till 26 April 2022. The commission has scheduled UPSC CMS 2022 Exam for 17 July 2022. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of candidates’ performance in written tests and interview. Check application process, educational qualification, how to apply, syllabus etc.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application for CMS 2022: 6 April 2022

Last date of online application for CMS 2022: 26 Apri 2022

Exam Date: 17 July 2022

Admit Card Release Date: 3 days prior of the exam

UPSC CMS 2022 Vacancy Details

Combined Medical Services - to be announced

UPSC CMS 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed MBBS from a recognized University.

Age Limit - 32 years; For Junior Time Scale Posts in Central Health Services: Maximum 35

Note: There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per govt norms.

UPSC CMS 2022 Salary

Rs.56,100/- in level 10 of the Pay Matrix under 7th CPC (corresponding to pre-revised scale in PB–3 Rs.15600-39100+GP Rs.5400/-)plus NPA and other admissible allowances as per rules

UPSC CMS 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test.

UPSC CMS 2022 Exam Pattern

Paper 1

The candidates will take the written examination in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be of two hours duration.

Part-2

Personality Test– (100 marks): Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for an Interview/ Personality Test to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. The Interview/ Personality Test will

carry 100 marks.

How to apply for UPSC CMS 2022 Exam?

Interested candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode only. The easy steps are given below.

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

click on the ‘apply online’ button.

Enter the details to register for the exam.

On successful registration, login credentials are sent to candidates. Use them to login.

Now, candidates can complete the application form by providing details such as educational qualification, centre preference and others.

Upload the documents and pay the application fee.

Download UPSC CMS 2022 Application Form and save it for future reference.

UPSC CMS 2022 Application Fee