UPSC CMS Exam 2020 Notification Postponed: Check Eligibility, Selection Criteria and Other Details

UPSC CMS Exam 2020 : Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the notification for Combined Medical Service (CMS) Exam 2020 due to nationwide lockdown against Coronavirus (COVID - 19). CMS Exam 2020 notification was scheduled to be released on 08 April 2020. As per the UPSC Official website “Combined Medical Services Exam-2020, scheduled to be notified on 08.04.2020, stands deferred till further notice”.

UPSC CMS 2020 Notification is expected to release when situation gets normal. Candidates are advised to keep a track on official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC conducts Combined Medical Service (CMS) Exam, every year, for the recruitment of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South - 362 Delhi Municipal Corporation.

UPSC CMS Exam is conducted in in two parts i.e. Part-I and Part- II. Part 1 is a Computer based examination in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be of two hours duration. Candidates who qualify in the UPSC CMS Online Exam are, then, called for Part 2 which is an Interview Round or Personality Test of 100 Marks.

Meanwhile, candidates can check the CMS 2020 Exam details such as educational qualification, application process, salary as per the UPSC CMS 2019 Notification.

UPSC CMS 2020 Exam Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: Postponed

Last date for submission of online application: Postponed

Exam Date: Postponed

UPSC CMS 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways

Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council

General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation

UPSC CMS 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Qualified in the written and practical parts of the final MBBS Exam.

Physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2019 as per regulations contained in Appendix III to the Rules of the Examination.

Age Limit:

Below 32 years

Selection Procedure for UPSC CMS 2020

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test and Personality Test.

UPSC CMS Exam Pattern 2020

The examination will be conducted online in two papers of 250 Marks each. Paper 1 will have questions from General Medicine and Paediatrics and Paper 2 will have questions on Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine. The Computer based examination in both the papers will be completely of objective (Multiple choice answers) type. The question Papers (Test Booklets) will be set in English only.

How to apply for UPSC CMS 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode on UPSC website before the closing date