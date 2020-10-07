Study at Home
UPSC Geo-Scientist 2020-21 Notification Released, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in till 27 October, Exam on 21 Feb

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification for Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2021 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Check Details Here

Oct 7, 2020 14:48 IST
UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam 2021
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification for Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2021, on its official website upsc.gov.in, for recruitment to the post of Scientist B and Chemist in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.

Interested and eligible can apply for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2020 through online mode by using the website https://upsconline.nic.in. The last date for UPSC Geo Scientist Registration is 27 October 2020.

Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 07 October 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 27 October 2020 till 6 PM
  • The online Applications can be withdrawn: from 04 October 2020 to 10 October 2020 till 6 PM
  • UPSC Geo-Scientist Admit Card Date: to be communicated soon
  • UPSC Geo-Scientist Pre-Exam Date: 21 February 2021
  • UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Exam Date -  17 and 18 July 2021

UPSC Geo-Scientist 2020 Vacancy Details

Category-I : (Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines)

  •  Chemist, Group A -  15 Posts

Category-II: (Posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources)

  • Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’ - 16
  • Scientist ‘B’(Chemical ) Group ‘A’ - 03
  • Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’ - 06

Eligibility Criteria for Geo-Scientist Posts

Educational Qualification: 

  • Chemist Gr ‘A’ - M. Sc. in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry from a University incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature or other educational Institutes established by an Act of the Parliament or declared to be deemed Universities under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 i.e. recognized University.
  • Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology) Group ‘A’ - Master’s degree in Geology or applied Geology or Marine Geology or Hydrogeology from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational Institutes established by an act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act.
  • Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’ - Master of Science degree in Physics or Applied Physics or Geophysics or Applied Geophysics or Marine Geophysics or Integrated M.Sc. (Exploration Geophysics) or M.Sc (Technology) (Applied Geophysics) from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational Institutes established by an act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

Selection Criteria for UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam Posts ?

Candidates will be selected through Prelims, Mains and Interview Round

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted through on online mode and will have following questions:

Subject

Marks

Time

Paper-I : General Studies

100

2 hours

Paper-II : Geology/Hydrogeology for Scientist B (Hydrogeology), Geophysics for Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics), Chemistry for  Chemist and Scientist ‘B’(Chemical) Posts

300

2 hours

Total

400

 

There will be negative marking for each wrong answer

UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Exam Pattern:

The mains exam will consist of three conventional type papers for each stream. Conventional Type papers must be answered in English only. Question paper will be set in English only

Subject

Marks

Time

Paper 1 - Geology/ Geophysics/Chemistry

200

3 hours

Paper 2 - Geology/ Geophysics/Chemistry

200

3 hours

Paper 3 - Geology/ Geophysics/Hydrogeology

200

3 hours

Total

600

 

UPSC Geo-Scientist Interview:

Candidates, who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in Stage-II, will be called for Personality Test/Interview of 200 Marks (with no minimum qualifying marks).

How to apply for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the through the online mode on or before 27 October 2020.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2021 Notification

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Online Application Link

Application Fee for UPSC Geo-Scientist 2021 ?

  • General - Rs. 200/‐  
  • Female/SC/ST/PwBD – No Fee

FAQ

How can I apply for UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam 2021 ?

Interested and eligible can apply for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2020 through online mode by using the website https://upsconline.nic.in.

When is UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam 2021

The exam is scheduled to be held on 21 February 2021

What is UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam ?

UPSC conducts Combined Geo-Scientist Exam, every year, for recruitment to the post of Scientist B and Chemist in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.
